Two hurt in Sibi car-bike collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Two brothers were injured in a collision between a car and a motorbike near Sibi Town on Sunday.

According to police, the victims identified as Abdul Rahim and Abdul Karim resident of Mianghundi area of Quetta were on way to Sibi Bazaar on motorcycle when a car hit them due to over speeding.

Police shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Police registered a case and started investigation.