Open Menu

Two Hurt Over Brawl Between Two Groups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Two hurt over brawl between two groups

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) At least two persons including a woman sustained injuries due to firing over brawl between two groups in the vegetable market.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call about brawl between two groups while one group opened firing.

A person and one passer by woman sustained bullet injuries. Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

The victims were identified as Haji Rafiq and Kiran w/o Naeem.

Police concerned were busy in interrogation into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Women Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination amon ..

Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime i ..

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation

2 hours ago
 Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

3 hours ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

8 hours ago
 HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

17 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

17 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

17 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

17 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan