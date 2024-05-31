Two hurt over brawl between two groups

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) At least two persons including a woman sustained injuries due to firing over brawl between two groups in the vegetable market.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call about brawl between two groups while one group opened firing.

A person and one passer by woman sustained bullet injuries. Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

The victims were identified as Haji Rafiq and Kiran w/o Naeem.

Police concerned were busy in interrogation into the incident.