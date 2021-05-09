Two huts reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Two huts were turned into ashes in Tharparkar district on Sunday.

According to details, fire suddenly erupted in village Vingriyo hajaam of kaloi taluka that engulfed 2 huts of poor hairdresser Abdul Hakeem and reduced them to ashes along with household items and dowry of his two daughters.

Meanwhile, the fire victim has appealed to the Sindh Government and district administration for financial assistance.