Two Ice Drug Smugglers Held In DG Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Two ice drug smugglers held in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Sakhi Sarwar police have arrested two drug-smugglers during a crackdown here.

A spokesman said on Saturday that police deputed at Sakhi Sarwar checkpoint intercepted an Alto car coming from Balochistan province and recovered 3,750-gram ice from secret parts of the vehicle.

The police also arrested driver Qurban Ali, son of Mohammed Younis, a resident of Quetta, and Nijaat Ali, son of Noor Muhammad, a resident of Faisalabad. SHO Shabbir Ahmed said circle of the investigation was being expanded to trace the entire gang of drugs smugglers.

