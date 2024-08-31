Two Ice Drug Smugglers Held In DG Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Sakhi Sarwar police have arrested two drug-smugglers during a crackdown here.
A spokesman said on Saturday that police deputed at Sakhi Sarwar checkpoint intercepted an Alto car coming from Balochistan province and recovered 3,750-gram ice from secret parts of the vehicle.
The police also arrested driver Qurban Ali, son of Mohammed Younis, a resident of Quetta, and Nijaat Ali, son of Noor Muhammad, a resident of Faisalabad. SHO Shabbir Ahmed said circle of the investigation was being expanded to trace the entire gang of drugs smugglers.
