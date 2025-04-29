Two Illegal Buildings Demolished
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, has intensified its crackdown on illegal constructions as part of a sustained campaign to enforce urban planning regulations and restore order to the city’s built environment.
As part of the ongoing operation, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) demolished two unauthorized buildings located in the Data Ganj Bakhsh and Ravi Zones. The demolitions were supervised by MCL Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia.
The DC said, “No one is above the law.” He added that administration is committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting the integrity of Lahore’s urban planning framework.
DC Syed Musa Raza said that the operation is being conducted in a transparent and accountable manner, reflecting the administration’s broader vision of a well-regulated, livable city for all residents.
The MCL Planning Wing has been fully mobilized for the operation, with teams actively working to locate and report violations. Officials have confirmed that the campaign will continue until all unauthorised structures are addressed.
Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia said that there will be “no leniency in actions against illegal constructions,” adding that the process of identifying new violations is actively underway.
Meanwhile, the district administration has intensified its anti-encroachment drive. Key areas across the city have been cleared of illegal structures and vendors, resulting in improved traffic flow and pedestrian access. So far, 170 properties have been sealed, 20 truckloads of material confiscated, and multiple FIRs registered. The operation continues with a focus on restoring civic order and preserving Lahore’s historical heritage.
