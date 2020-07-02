UrduPoint.com
Two Illegal Clinics Of Quacks Sealed

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Two illegal clinics of quacks sealed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Health department sealed two illegal clinics of quacks during a crack down launched here on Thursday across the district.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the health department teams under the supervision of CEO Health Dr Maria Mumtaz launched a crack down against quacks and sale of prohibited drugs at medical stores.

The drug inspectors have sealed two clinics during raids at Kabirwala Multan road and Adda Kachi Paki.

The teams have also found two medical stores involved in sale of prohibited drugs and improper record.

Drug inspectors have send separate cases to Punjab Health care commission for further action.

More Stories From Pakistan

