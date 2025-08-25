Two Illegal Colonies Demolished
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 10:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has foiled an attempt to establish two illegal housing schemes on Samundri Road and demolished their structures in addition to sealing their sale offices.
FDA spokesman said here on Monday that on the directions of FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, a vigorous operation against illegal housing schemes is underway. He said that under supervision of Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa, the enforcement team carried out inspections in various areas and found that in Chak 296/R-B, a scheme named “Naveed Villas” was being developed without FDA’s approval while additional plots were being carved out illegally on the land of Chak 232/R-B and Chak 233/R-B.
The FDA Enforcement team immediately launched an operation and foiled attempts to establish two unapproved housing schemes by demolishing their roads, sewerage systems and construction works in addition to sealing their sale/site offices, he added.
He said that the developers were categorically warned to fulfill all legal and departmental requirements before launching any housing scheme, otherwise strict legal action including registration of criminal cases would be taken in case of further violations.
The FDA administration also issued an advisory for the general public and urged the people to verify legal status of any housing scheme before purchasing plots or making investments so as to avoid future complications or losses, he added.
