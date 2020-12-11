Two illegal colonies sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority has sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their illicit structures.

FDA spokesman said on Friday that FDA enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya during checking found that al-Fateh Heaven Orchard Ayesha Block of Chak 120/J-B Bawa Chak and Azafi Abadi near graveyard in Chak 122/J-B were developed illegally.

Therefore, the FDA enforcement team sealed these illegal housing schemes and demolished their illegal structures. Their owners were also warned to get their schemes legalized before starting sale of the plots, otherwise, they would be sent behind bars.