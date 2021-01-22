Two illegal colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their illegal structures at Sitiana road.

FDA spokesman said here on Friday that the enforcement team under supervision of Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya condected raid and found two colonies developed illegally.

The team sealed premises and sale offices of Khayaban Green and Prime Campus Housing Scheme at Sitiana Road,besides demolished their illegal structures.

The team warned their developers to avoid from selling plots in these schemes before completing codel requirements and getting them legalized, otherwise, they would be sent behind the bars.