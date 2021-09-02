Two illegal colonies sealed

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures.

FDA spokesman said on Thursday that Model Smart City and Shifa Valley were developed illegally at Sitiana Road without completing legal requirements and prior permission of the department.

Therefore, taking serious notice, FDA enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya sealed these colonies and demolished structures and sales offices.

Meanwhile, FDA team also sealed two residential plots in Gulberg Colony including Plot No.312-A and 305-A over construction of commercial building without paying commercial fee. Further action against their owners was underway.