Two Illegal Colonies Sealed

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures as well as sales offices.

A FDA spokesman said on Sunday that FDA enforcement team checked the status of two housing schemes -- "Gulshan-e-Tarar Town and Haq Baho Sultan Town" -- and found them illegal.

Therefore, the enforcement team sealed premises of these illicit colonies and demolished their structures including sales offices, main gates and boundary walls.

The FDA officials also appealed the general public to avoid from purchasing plots in these illegal housing schemes until these were legalised by fulfilling all code requirements.

>