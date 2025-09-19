Open Menu

Two Illegal Colonies Sealed

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), during a crackdown, sealed two illegal housing schemes here on Friday.

According to official sources, the enforcement team took legal action against the extension in Sitara Valley on Sheikhupura Road and Khayaban-II in Chak No 213-RB.

The offices of colonies were sealed and constructions were also demolished.

