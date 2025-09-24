Two Illegal Colonies Sealed
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority during an ongoing crackdown against illegal housing schemes sealed two additional localities.
According to official sources here Wednesday, the enforcement team during inspection of colonies found that two additional localities one at Chak No 100-JB and other at Chak No 219/R-B were being established without approval from the authority.
The team sealed offices of localities and demolished roads, boundary walls, sewerage and other constructions.
