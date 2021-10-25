Two illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures and sales offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 )

FDA spokesman said here on Monday that Enforcement Team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked status of al-Fateh Garden and Ayesha Block of Chak No.

120-JB and found them illegal. Therefore, the FDA Enforcement Team sealed the schemes and demolished their structures and sales offices.

The developers were also directed to get their schemes legalized before selling any plot in thesecolonies, otherwise strict action would be taken against them, the spokesman added.