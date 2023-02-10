Two illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures.

FDA spokesman said here on Friday that Estate Officer FDA Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked status of various housing schemes and found two colonies including Rehman Garden (Executive) of Chak 7-JB and Sitara Gold City of Chak 8-JB illegal as their owners developed them without completing code requirements.

Therefore, the enforcement team of FDA headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya sealed sales offices of these colonies and demolished their illegal structures, he said and appealed to the general public to avoid from purchasing plots in illegal housing schemes, otherwise, they would have to bear huge financial loss.