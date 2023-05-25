UrduPoint.com

Two Illegal Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 06:56 PM

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team stopped development work in two illegal private housing schemes, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team stopped development work in two illegal private housing schemes, here on Thursday.

According to authority's sources, the team also removed encroachments set up at a plot allocated for utility services and stopped construction on another plot.

The development work was stopped in Tech Residencia on Satiana Road and Umar Villas in Khurrianwala. Both schemes were being developed without approval.

The encroachments were also removed from a plot in tech town and construction was blocked at quarter No-8-E in Allama Iqbal Colony.

