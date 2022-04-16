Two illegal colonies sealed, structures demolished

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures and sales offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures and sales offices.

FDA spokesman said on Saturday that FDA enforcement headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked the status of two housing schemes - Star City at Jhang Road and Royal Garden at Narwala Road - and found them illegal.

Therefore, the enforcement team sealed premises of these illegal colonies and demolished their structures including sales offices, main gates and boundary walls.

The FDA officials also appealed to the general public to avoid from purchasing plots in the illegal housing schemes until these are legalized by fulfilling all requirements.