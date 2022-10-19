UrduPoint.com

Two Illegal Commercial Buildings Demolished, One Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration during a crackdown on Wednesday demolished two illegal commercial buildings which were constructed without getting map approval from the departments concerned.

Commissioner Multan Division Amir Khattak had ordered crackdown against illegally constructed buildings.

A team of the district administration, under the supervision of Municipal Corporation Chief Chaudhry Farmaish, identified two under-construction marriage halls at Matti Tal road and Suraj Kund road respectively which were being erected without map approval. The team demolished both the buildings. It also sealed a commercial godown at Tareen road.

Farmaish said that illegal constructions not only destroyed the beauty of the city, but also was the major cause of traffic and sewerage issues.

He said that as per directives of the commissioner, the operation would continue without any discrimination.

