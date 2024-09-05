Open Menu

Two Illegal Commercial Buildings Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 08:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Enforcement Directorate of Multan Development Authority (MDA), sealed two illegal commercial buildings during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Special Secretary Housing & Planning South Punjab/Director General MDA Rana Saleem Ahmed, the enforcement directorate and town planning department launched a crackdown against buildings without map approval.

The team sealed a building 345/E Shah Rukan-e-Alam for using residential building for commercial purpose without approval.

The team also sealed a building constructed without obtaining proper map approval during a raid at Syedanwala Bypass.

Meanwhile, the enforcement team of MDA launched an operation at Bosan Road, BZU Chowk, Bahadarpur Chowk and other areas. The team removed encroachments and took the material into custody, while, various illegal constructions have also been demolished during the operation.

