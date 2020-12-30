Two illegal commercial plots sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority sealed two illegal commercial plots and marked the illegal constructions set up at state land here Wednesday.

The enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya sealed plots No 2-Y-11 and 14-W-101 in Madina Town.

The plots were utilized for commercial purposes illegally.

Meanwhile, an anti-encroachment team visited Christian Town near Model Town and marked the areaswhere constructions were made illegally.

The team asked the occupants to vacate the place voluntarily, otherwise, strict action would be taken.