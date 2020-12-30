UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Illegal Commercial Plots Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Two illegal commercial plots sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority sealed two illegal commercial plots and marked the illegal constructions set up at state land here Wednesday.

The enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya sealed plots No 2-Y-11 and 14-W-101 in Madina Town.

The plots were utilized for commercial purposes illegally.

Meanwhile, an anti-encroachment team visited Christian Town near Model Town and marked the areaswhere constructions were made illegally.

The team asked the occupants to vacate the place voluntarily, otherwise, strict action would be taken.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Christian

Recent Stories

RTA Director explores cooperation with British Min ..

4 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

1 hour ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

1 hour ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

1 hour ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.