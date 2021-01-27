Two illegal commercial plots sealed in faisalabad

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal plots in Millat Town here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal plots in Millat Town here Wednesday.

According to the FDA sources, notices have been served on owners of the plots in which they have been directed to fulfill legal requirements before construction.

The enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked legal status ofplots and sealed plot No F-98 and another in the same location.