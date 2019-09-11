Two illegal dental clinics sealed in Dir Lower

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration is taking solid steps to provide best healthcare facilities to masses, sealing two illegal dental clinics here on Wednesday.

As part of such efforts Inspector Healthcare Commission Muhammad Raees Jan visited various Healthcare centres including dental clinics in Samarbagh and checked their documents by inspecting facilities for patients.

During the inspection two un-authorized dental clinics were sealed.It is pertinent to mention here that visited were being conducted on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan following complaints by general public regarding un-authorized dental clinics of quacks.