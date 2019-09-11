UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Illegal Dental Clinics Sealed In Dir Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:20 AM

Two illegal dental clinics sealed in Dir Lower

The district administration is taking solid steps to provide best healthcare facilities to masses, sealing two illegal dental clinics here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration is taking solid steps to provide best healthcare facilities to masses, sealing two illegal dental clinics here on Wednesday.

As part of such efforts Inspector Healthcare Commission Muhammad Raees Jan visited various Healthcare centres including dental clinics in Samarbagh and checked their documents by inspecting facilities for patients.

During the inspection two un-authorized dental clinics were sealed.It is pertinent to mention here that visited were being conducted on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan following complaints by general public regarding un-authorized dental clinics of quacks.

Related Topics

Dir Best

Recent Stories

Realme Organized Youth’s Beloved Online Multipla ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber opens registration for GCC HR and ..

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 September 201 ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler directs to limit number of students ..

10 hours ago

WHO chief praises UAE&#039;s efforts to eradicate ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.