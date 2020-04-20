UrduPoint.com
Two Illegal Diagnostic Labs Sealed

Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:32 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration along with health authorities on Monday conducted raids and sealed two illegal diagnostic labs.

Following direction from Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi, Chief Executive Officer, Health, Dr.

Maria Mumtaz inspected 11 different diagnostic labs in the city.

She ordered to seal two labs namely CDC Lab and Nishat Lab which were running the business illegally.

In a statement, the CEO Health stated that nobody would be allowed to play havoc with lives of the people.

She said that the crackdown against the illegal labs would remain continue in future.

