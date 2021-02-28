UrduPoint.com
Two Illegal Diesel Points Sealed, Vehicle Impound

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) sealed two illegal diesel points and impound a vehicle for getting fuel from these points here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the RTA team under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown against illegal petrol pumps.

The team sealed two illegal diesel points of Rajpoot Travellers and Rana Jehanzaib Travellers.The team also imposed fine of Rs 10,000 each on both transporters and issued warning notices to the owners.

The RTA team also impounded a vehicle for getting diesel from these points.

DC Aamir Khattak directed civil defense department to initiate further legal action against both transporters.

