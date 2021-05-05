UrduPoint.com
Two Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Two illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies here Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the FDA said an enforcement team visited Millat Road and sealed Grand View housing scheme in 122-JB, and additional locality in Chak No 196-JB.

The enforcement team also stopped illegal constructions on plot No 507 and 508 in D-block, Millat Town.

