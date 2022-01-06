UrduPoint.com

Two Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 04:20 PM

The Faisalabad Development Authority, in a crackdown on illegal housing colonies, sealed two colonies and a commercial plot here Thursday

According to official sources, the enforcement team during inspection sealed offices of two illegal housing schemes including New City Housing Scheme near Chak No 74-JB, and Abdullah Valley, Satiana Road.

The team also sealed construction on a plot No 526-B in Sir Syed Town.

