Two illegal housing colonies sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures on Thursday.

A FDA spokesman said Sheraz Town of Chak No 269-RB and Green View Colony of Chak No 233-RB were sealed by the enforcement team and it also demolished their offices and boundary walls.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also removed illegal gate in Gulfishan Colony, the spokesmanadded.