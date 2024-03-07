Two Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Two illegal private housing colonies were sealed, here on Thursday.
According to official sources, the enforcement team of Faisalabad Development Authority, during inspection, sealed offices of two colonies on Masjid Ismael Road. They included Mesaq Residencia and Rehman Garden.
The illegal constructions in both colonies were also demolished besides removing flexes displayed for advertisement of the colonies.
