Two illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority during a crackdown against illegal housing schemes,

sealed the offices of two colonies here on Tuesday.

The colonies included Haq Homes in Chak No 223-RB, and Pearl Residencia on the lands

of Chak No 9-JB and Chak No 58-JB.

The FDA team demolished the illegal structures of colonies with the help of heavy machinery.