Two Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority during a crackdown against illegal housing schemes,
sealed the offices of two colonies here on Tuesday.
The colonies included Haq Homes in Chak No 223-RB, and Pearl Residencia on the lands
of Chak No 9-JB and Chak No 58-JB.
The FDA team demolished the illegal structures of colonies with the help of heavy machinery.
