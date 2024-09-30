Two illegal housing colonies sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures in different parts of the city.

FDA spokesman said here on Monday that FDA enforcement team checked status of various housing schemes and found two housing colonies illegal.

These colonies including Pearl Residencia in Chak No.9 and Chak No.58-JB and Paramount Housing Scheme in Chak No.239/R-B were developed without seeking permission and completing requirements of the law.

Therefore, FDA team headed by Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa sealed premises and sale offices of these illegal colonies besides demolishing their structures, he added.