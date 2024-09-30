Two Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures in different parts of the city.
FDA spokesman said here on Monday that FDA enforcement team checked status of various housing schemes and found two housing colonies illegal.
These colonies including Pearl Residencia in Chak No.9 and Chak No.58-JB and Paramount Housing Scheme in Chak No.239/R-B were developed without seeking permission and completing requirements of the law.
Therefore, FDA team headed by Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa sealed premises and sale offices of these illegal colonies besides demolishing their structures, he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani condoles death of Mazhar Thaheem2 minutes ago
-
Social media platforms must be regulated: Azma11 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris protest before UN office against farcical polls in IIOJK11 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushahid for comprehensive strategy to capitalise on Pakistan's rich historical, cultural he ..12 minutes ago
-
New Deans appointed in UET Peshawar22 minutes ago
-
Court acquits Mandviwala in Kidney Hills reference22 minutes ago
-
SHO booked over detaining citizen illegally22 minutes ago
-
President calls for making Pakistan more inclusive, age-friendly for senior citizens22 minutes ago
-
Dr Aleem gets BZU Registrar portfolio22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal stresses for expediting rehabilitation, construction of houses for flood-hit people31 minutes ago
-
1.37mn viewers watch PM Shehbaz’s live address at UNGA31 minutes ago
-
5 arrested, 3.68 kg charas, 12 kg poppy dust recovered31 minutes ago