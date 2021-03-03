UrduPoint.com
Two Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:33 PM

The Faisalabad Development Authority sealed offices of two illegal housing colonies here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority sealed offices of two illegal housing colonies here on Wednesday.

The team also removed encroachment near Kashmir Pull underpass and retrieved state land from illegaloccupants.

According to official sources, the enforcement team sealed Jeewan Valley and Al-Masood Garden in Chak No 225-RB. The team also demolished illegal constructions on 14 plots in Ahmed Nagar area.

