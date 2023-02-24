Two illegal housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two unapproved housing schemes located on canal expressway, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two unapproved housing schemes located on canal expressway, here on Friday.

A spokesperson said that an enforcement team sealed Skyland City and Greentop City.

The offices were sealed and awareness banners for the general public about illegality of the schemes were displayed in the area.