Two illegal housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FDA enforcement team sealed two illegal housing schemes in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) -:FDA enforcement team sealed two illegal housing schemes in the city.

FDA spokesperson said here Friday that Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid along with his team conducted raid and sealed Bismillah garden in chak 209-RB on Jarranwala road and Lyallpur Avenue chak 227-RB. Both schemes were established without seeking prior approval.FDA team also demolished the structures of the colonies.