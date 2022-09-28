Two illegal housing schemes sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Two illegal housing schemes were sealed by the enforcement team of Faisalabad Development Authority.

A spokesperson said here on Wednesday,the raiding team checked the legal status of various private housing societies in the city and found two illegal colonies--Harmain city in Chak 225-RB, Fatima garden in chak 236-RB on Satiana road.

The team sealed their offices as well as demolished their structures and boundary walls,spokesperson added.