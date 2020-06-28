UrduPoint.com
Two Illegal Housing Schemes Sealed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :A Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team sealed two illegal housing schemes and demolished constructions made there, on Sunday.

The team also got vacated 2.5-kanal land allocated for the public utilities in two housing schemes -- Executive Block Defence View and Doctors Housing Scheme.

The FDA team also took notice of construction of homes under high voltage electric wires in a housing scheme Tec Town, Satiana Road, and served notices on the owners to stop constructions immediately.

The team sealed Harmain City in Chak No 225 and Hilal Garden in Chak No 224-RB.

