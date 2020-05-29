UrduPoint.com
Two Illegal Housing Schemes Sealed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:06 PM

The enforcement team of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing schemes at Millat road here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) -:The enforcement team of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing schemes at Millat road here on Friday.

According to FDA spokesperson, FDA enforcement team led by State Officer Imtiaz Goraya inspected the legal status of housing schemes at Millat road and found that two housing schemes including Sandal City and SMD City being established near Chak No.121 JB, Chak No 196 and Chak No 202 RB without getting approval from authorities concerned.

The team immediately sealed the housing schemes.

The enforcement team also took an action against the Ideal valley housing scheme to retrieve the land allocated for the utility services but the measurement of the land was not clear according to the map. The developer has been warned that the measurement and location of land should be made clear within two days, otherwise, the management of housing scheme would not be allowed to continue work.

