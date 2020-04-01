Two illegal hunters held with 10 cranes in Winder

Forest Officer of Winder along with his team on Tuesday in an operation against illegal hunters and arrested two hunters and recovered 10 cranes (Koonj ) from their possession

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Forest Officer of Winder along with his team on Tuesday in an operation against illegal hunters and arrested two hunters and recovered 10 cranes (Koonj ) from their possession.

According to official, on special directives of District Forest Officer (DFO), Forest Officer Winder Abdul Sattar Maiwand along with Forest Guard Imran Ali and Game Watcher Dur Muhammad conducted raid at the area and apprehended two hunters namely Nadeem and Nawab.

Ten hunted cranes were also recovered from their possession and both hunters were also fined for one Lakh rupees under Forrest act.

The Official said no body would not be allowed to hunt innocent birds in forest areas of Lasbella and Winder and employees of Forest Department were alert to save the birds from hunting in the area.