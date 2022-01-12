Two illegal hydrants demolished in District West Mangopir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Theft Cell of Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) and HTM Division in a joint operation conducted at District West Mangopir demolished two illegal hydrants on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of Sindh Local Government Minister and Chairman KW&SB Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and MD KW&SB Engineer Asadullah Khan.

In-charge Anti-Theft Cell Abdul Wahid Sheikh led the operation.

He further added that during the operation, three persons, a tractor, a tanker, pumps and hundreds of foot pipes were seized and handed over to the concerned police stations.

Meanwhile, Nasir Shah has said that the scope of operation against water thieves should be further expanded and they should be brought under the law.