UrduPoint.com

Two Illegal Hydrants Demolished In District West Mangopir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Two illegal hydrants demolished in District West Mangopir

Anti-Theft Cell of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) and HTM Division in a joint operation conducted at District West Mangopir demolished two illegal hydrants on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Theft Cell of Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) and HTM Division in a joint operation conducted at District West Mangopir demolished two illegal hydrants on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of Sindh Local Government Minister and Chairman KW&SB Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and MD KW&SB Engineer Asadullah Khan.

In-charge Anti-Theft Cell Abdul Wahid Sheikh led the operation.

He further added that during the operation, three persons, a tractor, a tanker, pumps and hundreds of foot pipes were seized and handed over to the concerned police stations.

Meanwhile, Nasir Shah has said that the scope of operation against water thieves should be further expanded and they should be brought under the law.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Water Nasir Government

Recent Stories

S African indigenous 'king' arrested for growing p ..

S African indigenous 'king' arrested for growing pot at presidency

58 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China l ..

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

1 minute ago
 ATC convicts five accused in Johar Town bomb blast ..

ATC convicts five accused in Johar Town bomb blast case

1 minute ago
 Omicron 'dangerous', especially for unvaccinated: ..

Omicron 'dangerous', especially for unvaccinated: WHO

1 minute ago
 Finnair cuts flights as Covid sick leave soars

Finnair cuts flights as Covid sick leave soars

1 minute ago
 Outgoing Greek ambassador pays farewell call on fo ..

Outgoing Greek ambassador pays farewell call on foreign secretary

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.