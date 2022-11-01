Two illegal medical stores sealed

District administration has sealed two illegal medical stores during a special crackdown launched against quacks and illegal medical stores across the district on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :District administration has sealed two illegal medical stores during a special crackdown launched against quacks and illegal medical stores across the district on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Amir Mahmood along with health officers launched a crackdown against quacks and illegal medical stores.The team sealed two illegal medical stores during a raid at Nawab Shah road and collected samples of medicines from the stores and sent to P&SHD department.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Amir Mahmood said that a zero tolerance policy has been launched against the illegal medical stores and fake medicines.

He said that quacks and substandard medicines were life risk for the public and there would be no compromise on it, he added.

He said that drug inspectors and health department officers have been directed to continue crackdown without any discrimination. He said that strict legal action would be taken against the people involved in running illegal clinics and medical stores.