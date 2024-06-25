Open Menu

Two Illegal Medical Stores Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Two illegal medical stores sealed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) District administration has sealed two illegal medical stores during a crackdown against quacks and medical stores without license and other illegal activities on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, the health department teams under the supervision of District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Fatima launched a crackdown to tighten noose around quacks and illegal medical stores across the district.

The health teams visited different areas of the district and sealed Hafiz and Shafique Medical Stores over failure in providing required legal documents.

Speaking on the occasion, DHO Dr Fatima said that different medical store owners were putting public lives a risk by selling prohibited, expired medicines and continuing practices at the medical stores. She said that zero tolerance policy was being followed against quacks and illegal medical stores.

