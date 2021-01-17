UrduPoint.com
Two Illegal Mini Petrol Pumps Sealed, Fine Imposed On Eight Others

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 02:20 PM

Two illegal mini petrol pumps sealed, fine imposed on eight others

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration sealed two illegal mini petrol pumps and imposed fine over Rs 90,000 on eight other petrol pumps for selling sub-standard oil and low measurement here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala Mudasir Mumtaz alongwith officers of concerned departments conducted raids at various locations to check measurement, quality of oil and legal documents of petrol pumps. The officer sealed two illegal mini petrol pumps and got registered separate cases against owners Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Zeeshan.

The team also removed dispensers and points and took into custody while tanks of both pumps have also been sealed in which there was 1200 liters petrol.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Zubair conducted raids at various locations and checked 20 petrol pumps out of which over charging, low measurement and low quality found in eight petrol pumps. The officer imposed fine over Rs 90,000 on these pumps and issued warning to the owners that their pumps would be sealed if found involved in such violations.

