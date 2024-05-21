Two Illegal Money Exchangers Held; Foreign Currency Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 11:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested two illegal money exchangers during crackdowns in Peshawar and Buner and recovered huge amounts of foreign Currency.
According to the FIA spokesman, the accused were arrested from Shuba Bazar here and Buner district, adding that an accumulative amount of 985,300 Saudi Riyals were recovered from the accused.
The FIA registered cases against the accused and started an investigation.
