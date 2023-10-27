Two illegal money exchangers held; Rs 16.25m recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) In a major crackdown against hundi and illegal money changers, a team of FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar on Friday arrested two operatives of the gang involved in illegal business of hundi and recovered Rs 16.

25 million from them.

The accused identified as Habibullah and Mohammad Ajmal were allegedly doing money exchange business without license here in Haji Camp area. Receipts related to hundi were also recovered and a case was registered against the accused.

APP/adi