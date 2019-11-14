Two illegal oil agencies sealed in Khanewal

(@imziishan)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Civil Defence department sealed two illegal oil agencies and took material into custody during an operation launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, Civil Defence Officer Rabnawaz alongwith a team conducted raids at various locations of the city.

The team sealed two illegal oil agencies situated at Kot Alla Singh and Chaey Factory road.

The civil defence team got registered FIRs against the owners with the City and Sadar police stations respectively.

The Civil Defence Officer Rabnawaz said on the occasion that operation would continue without any discrimination.

He said that no one would be allowed to make illegal oil agencies and urged citizens to cooperate with the administration.