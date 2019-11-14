UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Illegal Oil Agencies Sealed In Khanewal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:32 PM

Two illegal oil agencies sealed in Khanewal

Civil Defence department sealed two illegal oil agencies and took material into custody during an operation launched here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Civil Defence department sealed two illegal oil agencies and took material into custody during an operation launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, Civil Defence Officer Rabnawaz alongwith a team conducted raids at various locations of the city.

The team sealed two illegal oil agencies situated at Kot Alla Singh and Chaey Factory road.

The civil defence team got registered FIRs against the owners with the City and Sadar police stations respectively.

The Civil Defence Officer Rabnawaz said on the occasion that operation would continue without any discrimination.

He said that no one would be allowed to make illegal oil agencies and urged citizens to cooperate with the administration.

Related Topics

Police Oil Road

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in ACC ..

2 minutes ago

Omair-Bin-Yousuf keen on making a big impression

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, El Sisi witness exchange of sig ..

21 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Kha ..

2 minutes ago

MH17 probe releases new phone calls linking suspec ..

2 minutes ago

Faroe Islands to 'close' for a weekend to protect ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.