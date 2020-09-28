UrduPoint.com
Two Illegal Petrol Pumps Sealed

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:29 PM

Two illegal petrol pumps sealed

The Civil Defense department Monday sealed two illegal petrol pumps, operating in limits of Sadar Police Station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Civil Defense department Monday sealed two illegal petrol pumps, operating in limits of Sadar Police Station.

According to official sources, Circle Officer Anti Corruption Khalid Bilal and Civil Defence Officer Malik Yaseen raided at Basti Yaraj and sealed two illegal petrol pumps.

The owners of the pumps managed to escape from the scene. The police concerned have registered case.

