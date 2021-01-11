Two illegal petrol pumps sealed

District administration has sealed two illegal petrol pumps during a crackdown launched here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed two illegal petrol pumps during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner Rana Muhammad Shoaib along with custom officer, DO Industries, DO civil defence and police launched a crackdown against illegal petrol pumps.

The team sealed two illegal petrol pumps Sardar Tahir Dogar Petroleum Service Khangarh and Dogar Petroleum Service Shah Jamal.

Khangarh police have started legal procedure against the owners of both petrol pumps.