UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Illegal Petrol Pumps Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:33 PM

Two illegal petrol pumps sealed

District administration has sealed two illegal petrol pumps during a crackdown launched here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed two illegal petrol pumps during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner Rana Muhammad Shoaib along with custom officer, DO Industries, DO civil defence and police launched a crackdown against illegal petrol pumps.

The team sealed two illegal petrol pumps Sardar Tahir Dogar Petroleum Service Khangarh and Dogar Petroleum Service Shah Jamal.

Khangarh police have started legal procedure against the owners of both petrol pumps.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Khangarh

Recent Stories

Collective responsibility urges for development of ..

1 minute ago

Anti-polio drive kicks off in Nowshera

1 minute ago

30 passenger injured when coach turned turtle at G ..

1 minute ago

Russian Health Ministry Authorizes Clinical Trials ..

1 minute ago

Indonesia extends ban on foreign visitors for 14 d ..

18 minutes ago

Anti polio drive from Tuesday

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.