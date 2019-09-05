Two illegal petrol pumps sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) ::Civil Defence department has sealed two illegal petrol pumps and confiscated their machinery here Wednesday.

A spokesman of Civil Defence department said that Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas along with his team checked petrol pumps in various parts of the city and found two illegal petrol pumps running in D-Type Colony and Shalimar Stop.

The team sealed the illegal petrol pumps and confiscated their oil filling machines besides submitting complaints for registration of cases against the pumps owners - Ghulam Abbas, Aman Ullah Gujjar, Raheel Nasir and Malik Rizwan.