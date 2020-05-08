UrduPoint.com
Two Illegal Petrol Pumps Sealed, Fine Imposed On Others

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:50 AM

Two illegal petrol pumps sealed, fine imposed on others

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Civil Defence department has sealed two illegal petrol pumps and imposed fine on various others for selling oil on high rates.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, the Civil Defence officer Fatima Khan launched a crack down against illegal petrol pumps.

During the crack down, two petrol pumps were sealed while the owners Ramzan and Shakeel have been arrested.

The civil defence officer also checked rates and quantity of oil at different petrol pumps and imposed fine over Rs 60,000.

The officer also issued notices to three petrol pump owners over missing fire equipments and other safety arrangements.

