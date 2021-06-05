Two illegal petrol pumps, two oil agencies sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed two illegal petrol pumps and two oil agencies during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, a special team of Civil Defence and other departments led by Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood, launched a crackdown against illegal petrol pumps and oil agencies.

The team raided at Shrine Bibi Pak Daman and Jungle Khan Muhammad areas and sealed four illegal points.

The civil defense department had been directed to get registered FIRs against the people involved in the illegal business.