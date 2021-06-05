UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Illegal Petrol Pumps, Two Oil Agencies Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 01:26 PM

Two illegal petrol pumps, two oil agencies sealed

District administration has sealed two illegal petrol pumps and two oil agencies during a crackdown launched here on Saturday

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed two illegal petrol pumps and two oil agencies during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, a special team of Civil Defence and other departments led by Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood, launched a crackdown against illegal petrol pumps and oil agencies.

The team raided at Shrine Bibi Pak Daman and Jungle Khan Muhammad areas and sealed four illegal points.

The civil defense department had been directed to get registered FIRs against the people involved in the illegal business.

Related Topics

Petrol Business Oil Daman

Recent Stories

With homemade rifles, Myanmar self-defence groups ..

4 minutes ago

Covid-19 affected global health system: Faisal Sul ..

4 minutes ago

Corona patients turn out decreasing in Peshawar Ho ..

6 minutes ago

Moin Khan is excited over selection of son Azam Kh ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns custodial killing of an ..

6 minutes ago

Italy expects to see "sustained" economic growth d ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.