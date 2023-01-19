Two illegal trawlers held with fishes in operation: DG Khetran

Director General Fisheries Department Mir Saifullah Khetran on Thursday informed that the operation against illegal trawling was going on vigorously with an aim to stop such illegal trawling for the best interest of the local people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General Fisheries Department Mir Saifullah Khetran on Thursday informed that the operation against illegal trawling was going on vigorously with an aim to stop such illegal trawling for the best interest of the local people.

Even today, the patrolling team of the Fisheries Department caught two trawlers with a number of 12957 and 14116 engaged in illegal trawling in Balochistan's Ormara area and confiscated the fish also, the DG said.

He expressed these views while congratulating the patrolling team busy in the operations in a vigorous manner.

He said that no one would be allowed to hunt illegally and daily operations were carried out against illegal trawlers.

"Alhamdulillah, nobody has the right to point fingers at the Fisheries Department, we were conducting operations day and night against illegal trawling so that the fishermen of Gwadar would get their rights," he said.

He said that fishermen have to stop illegal fishing as well,Fisheries department was always ready against illegal trawlers, we would not spare illegal trawlers under any circumstances.

A case has been registered against them and further investigation was underway.